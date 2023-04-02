BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Clare Cox, 83, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.She was born in Weston, WV, on December 12, 1939, a daughter of the late William Patrick and Kathleen Arkle Cox.Mary Clare was the last surviving member of her immediate family.She is survived by cousins, Lisa Holyfield and her husband Anthony of Clarksburg, David Carney and his wife Kelly and their two children, Garrett and Sydney of Bridgeport, and Andrew Cunningham and his wife Brooke and their two children, James and Vincent of Bridgeport.Mary Clare was a graduate from St. Patrick’s High School in 1957 and went on to graduate from St. Mary’s School of Nursing becoming a Registered Nurse. Ms. Cox retired from the Harrison County Health Department and formerly worked at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She loved traveling, gardening, and enjoyed lunches with her nursing class from St. Mary’s. Above all, Mary Clare was a very caring person and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 E Pike Street, Clarksburg, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with Father Casey Mahone as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Machpelah Cemetery in Weston.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.