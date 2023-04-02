South Charleston City Hall damaged after windstorm

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While people across the region were preparing for Saturday’s wind, no one in South Charleston was ready for the roof damage to their City Hall.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullins said if something like this had to happen, he’s glad it happened on the weekend with few people in the building.

“City Hall, it’s an old building, but it’s a strong building,” he said. “I would not have expected that, but then it’s on the newer part of City Hall too.”

With South Charleston’s City Hall building right next to their police and fire departments, crews arrived quickly.

South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White said with these winds, you never know what’s going to happen.

“Nobody was injured,” said White. “They had early voting going on inside City Hall but everybody was fine. There was a way to get everybody out of the building, get the utilities cut off, so there wouldn’t be no further damage.”

Mullins said while he’s not sure when they’re going to be able to work inside the City Hall building again. He believed the damage wasn’t too significant after looking inside.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.