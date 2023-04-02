Third annual April Pools Day at Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A graduate school project turns into an annual event at the Mylan Park Aquatics Center.

April Pools Day is a free event that brings kids in the community together to learn about water safety, followed by free swimming in the community pool.

Miranda Buiter grew up around water and swimming and wanted to take that love and do something for the greater good.

“I’m from the southside of Chicago and north east Indiana. So, I grew up on Lake Michigan. I grew up being exposed to water area and pools and just like lakes and rivers. That was just a resource that I thought would have been beneficial growing up had I learned,” she explained.

Buiter said that being able to provide safety resources for families is an effort to prevent water related accidents.

“A program that means a lot to me in terms of water safety and preparation for individuals and families and their kids, especially trying to get their attention. Right before the summer time,” she added.

She told me that this year was to teach kids about more than just water safety.

“So, I’m very excited for this program. I’m glad we expanded beyond just like water safety. It’s going to be on, you know, outdoor safety and recreation and especially as more people are getting enthused to come outside,” Buiter explained.

Police officers, firemen, the FBI and even Smokey the Bear were doing demonstrations and handing out pamphlets, coloring books and more for the kids throughout the day.

