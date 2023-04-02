Warming Trend to Start the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After heavy winds and rain showers this weekend, we are going to see temperatures feel more like June than the beginning of April to start this week. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday look to break into the 80s with conditions on Tuesday looking beautiful. We will see the return of rain showers and cooler temperatures before the end of the week, but Easter weekend does seem pleasant. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast for the details.

Have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.