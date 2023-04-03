Almost 1,000 acres added to New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

SANDSTONE, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 950 acres were added to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve on Monday.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joined the National Park Service and The Conservation Fund to make the announcement.

The added acres are expected to greatly increase the amount of public land available for hunting and outdoor recreation activities while yielding a variety of other public benefits, according to Senator Capito.

A total of 963 acres have been added to the preserve portion of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Sandstone.

Senator Capito released the following statement following Monday’s announcement:

When I drafted the bill redesignating the New River Gorge National River as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, I knew that the redesignation would have a positive economic impact on the region, but I also recognize the importance of looking out for the sportsmen and sportswomen of West Virginia. Throughout the process, I hosted roundtables with hunting and fishing groups to assure them that I would defend the longstanding tradition of these activities around the New River Gorge. Before the bill even passed, The Conservation Fund’s West Virginia team told me that they would expand the preserve for the sportsmen community by utilizing the LWCF process. I am beyond thankful for the efforts of The Conservation Fund and all of the work that they put in to make this 963-acre land acquisition possible. I am committed to continuing to enhance the New River Gorge experience for visitors and sportsmen, and I look forward to working alongside partners like The Conservation Fund to do so.

Legislation to redesignate the New River Gorge National River as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.