Body found near church in Taylor County

A body was found near a cemetery at a church in Hepzibah Sunday morning.
A body was found near a cemetery at a church in Hepzibah Sunday morning.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEPZIBAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A body was found near a cemetery at a church in Taylor County Sunday morning.

According to Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin, the body of a 54-year-old woman was found near the cemetery at Hepzibah Baptist Church in Taylor County on Sunday, April 2 around 9 a.m.

Authorities are currently investigating the death, including if foul play was involved.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, according to Sheriff Austin, and results are expected soon.

Sheriff Austin said authorities are looking for her car, a white 2008 Buick Lucerne with license plate number NZB547.

Anyone with information regarding the death or where her car is located is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 304-265-3428 or the 911 Center.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work on power lines.
Strong winds knock out power, knock down trees across NCWV
Fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home on Winifred way in Bridgeport.
One person dies in Bridgeport house fire
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Bobby Cobb
Buckhannon man charged with fleeing at 100 mph across several counties

Latest News

MCSO asking for help ID’ing man in investigation
MCSO asking for help ID’ing man in investigation
The Bridge Sports Complex sign
Bridge Sports Complex announces summer programming
Groundbreaking ceremony for new NCWV Airport terminal canceled
FILE PHOTO of Delegate Danielle Walker
Danielle Walker named next ACLU of West Virginia leader