Body found near church in Taylor County

HEPZIBAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A body was found near a cemetery at a church in Taylor County Sunday morning.

According to Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin, the body of a 54-year-old woman was found near the cemetery at Hepzibah Baptist Church in Taylor County on Sunday, April 2 around 9 a.m.

Authorities are currently investigating the death, including if foul play was involved.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, according to Sheriff Austin, and results are expected soon.

Sheriff Austin said authorities are looking for her car, a white 2008 Buick Lucerne with license plate number NZB547.

Anyone with information regarding the death or where her car is located is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 304-265-3428 or the 911 Center.

This is a developing story.

