Bridge Sports Complex announces summer programming

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex is gearing up for summer with the announcement of its summer programming.

Its summer programming guide also includes events and programs that will be hosted this summer by the City of Bridgeport and the Bridgeport Public Library.

Highlights of The Bridge’s summer programs include:

Full-day or half-day summer adventure camp for children entering grades K – 5 with select camps including swimming

New sport camps for volleyball, basketball, football, soccer, and weightlifting

Ten adult leagues including kickball and softball

New Mountain State Storm Lacrosse Club for boys & girls in grades 3–12

Swim lessons, including the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson”, a free aquatics event on Thursday, 6/22

Volleyball at The Bridge Sports Complex has rapidly expanded over the past two years with new offerings that include VolleyKids Summer Camp or Summer Youth Recreational League for children as young as 8 years old.

There is also a co-ed volleyball league for adults. Mountain State Storm Volleyball Club tryouts, which were previously held in November, have moved up to July.

Registration for select programs is now open with the remainder of programs opening later this month. Click here to view the programming guide, and click here to register.

