Bridge Sports Complex announces summer programming

The Bridge Sports Complex sign
The Bridge Sports Complex sign(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex is gearing up for summer with the announcement of its summer programming.

Its summer programming guide also includes events and programs that will be hosted this summer by the City of Bridgeport and the Bridgeport Public Library.

Highlights of The Bridge’s summer programs include:

  • Full-day or half-day summer adventure camp for children entering grades K – 5 with select camps including swimming
  • New sport camps for volleyball, basketball, football, soccer, and weightlifting
  • Ten adult leagues including kickball and softball
  • New Mountain State Storm Lacrosse Club for boys & girls in grades 3–12
  • Swim lessons, including the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson”, a free aquatics event on Thursday, 6/22

Volleyball at The Bridge Sports Complex has rapidly expanded over the past two years with new offerings that include VolleyKids Summer Camp or Summer Youth Recreational League for children as young as 8 years old.

There is also a co-ed volleyball league for adults. Mountain State Storm Volleyball Club tryouts, which were previously held in November, have moved up to July.

Registration for select programs is now open with the remainder of programs opening later this month. Click here to view the programming guide, and click here to register.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work on power lines.
Strong winds knock out power, knock down trees across NCWV
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Bobby Cobb
Buckhannon man charged with fleeing at 100 mph across several counties
Even though it was a rainy day that didn’t stop the Buckhannon community from coming out and...
Moon Flower Hemp opens in Buckhannon

Latest News

Groundbreaking ceremony for new NCWV Airport terminal canceled
FILE PHOTO of Delegate Danielle Walker
Danielle Walker named next ACLU of West Virginia leader
1 person dead after Bridgeport house fire
1 person dead after Bridgeport house fire
Fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home on Winifred way in Bridgeport.
One person dies in Bridgeport house fire