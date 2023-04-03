Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Parkersburg Sharks Swim

Six swimmers qualified in individual and relay events for YMCA nationals
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week this week are the members of the Parkersburg Sharks swim team. Six members of the team, including multiple swimmers from our area, qualified for the YMCA nationals. Full story can be seen above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work on power lines.
Strong winds knock out power, knock down trees across NCWV
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Body found near church in Taylor County
Body found near church in Taylor County
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Bobby Cobb
Buckhannon man charged with fleeing at 100 mph across several counties

Latest News

Hundred Baseball Rebuilds After Flooding
Hundred baseball field rebuilt after flooding
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Bridgeport Baseball
Bridgeport gets first win of season in 10-4 victory over Preston
Fairmont Senior Lacrosse
Fairmont Senior defeats University 13-12 in a late night Girl’s Lacrosse matchup