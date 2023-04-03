Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Parkersburg Sharks Swim
Six swimmers qualified in individual and relay events for YMCA nationals
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week this week are the members of the Parkersburg Sharks swim team. Six members of the team, including multiple swimmers from our area, qualified for the YMCA nationals. Full story can be seen above.
