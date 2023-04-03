Calvin Earnest Williams, 89, of Falls Mills went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2023. He was born in Gregory on January 14, 1934, a son of the late Homer G. Williams and Margaret E. Fisher Williams. In addition to his parents, Calvin was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one son, Calvin Patrick “Pat” Williams; one sister, Laura Crawford; and one son-in-law, Keith Gregory. On, June 25, 1955, Calvin married the love of his life, Verma “Lucille” Williston. He spent every moment of the last 67 years loving and cherishing her and she will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Calvin are his wife, Lucille Williams of Falls Mills; three children: Brenda Stewart and husband, Don, and Cindy Gregory both of Ireland, and Larry “Mike” Williams of Falls Mills; ten grandchildren: Tabbatha Moore, Robert Williams, April M. Williams, Adam Williams, Kayla Williams, Sarah Paugh, Chrystal Skinner, Buddy Key Prince, Jacob A. Prince, and Kelsey M. Gregory; seventeen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three siblings: Earl Williams and wife, Sherill, Eddie Williams and wife, Sharon, and Ann Carder and husband, Glen, all of Ireland; and several nieces and nephews. Calvin graduated from Burnsville High School in 1952. He was an active member of Napier United Methodist Church where he enjoyed leading the choir. Calvin loved playing music at church and home. Whether he was hunting or fishing, Calvin enjoyed spending time outdoors and was member of the Stone Coal Fishing Club. Above all, Calvin loved and treasured his family and he always made sure to take care of each and every one of them. He will be missed dearly. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Clutter Funeral Home - Alkire Chapel located at 190 Wildcat Rd. in Ireland from 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the Alkire Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Falls Mills Cemetery in Braxton County. We, at Clutter Funeral Home - Alkire Chapel, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Calvin Earnest Williams. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClutterFuneralHome.com.

