Clarksburg man charged with kicking, punching several people

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Marion County after officers say he kicked and punched several people.

Officers went to a home on Spence St. in Fairmont on Thursday and spoke with a woman who had injuries to her face and arms, according to a criminal complaint.

She allegedly told officers 28-year-old Phoenix Huffman, of Clarksburg, punched her in the face several times and kicked her in the ribs. Her face had “significant swelling,” officers said.

Officers said they spoke with a man who said he went to the home after hearing screaming. He saw Huffman hitting the woman and stepped in, according to authorities. Huffman reportedly hit the man and left the home, running up a hill from Maple Ave. to Chicago St. before officers arrived on the scene.

Court documents say officers found Huffman in a field where he attempted to resist arrest. As officers were taking him into custody, he tried to break an officer’s finger and kicked another officer in the thigh.

When officers took Huffman to the hospital, he allegedly kicked a security guard in the face and urinated in a container before throwing it on a nurse.

Huffman also refused to provide fingerprints to authorities while he was being processed, officers said.

Huffman has been charged with domestic battery, battery, disorderly conduct, two counts of battery on a police officer, obstructing, battery on a healthcare provider and fingerprint refusal. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,012 bond.

