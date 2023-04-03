Davis & Elkins President trades places with student for a day

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Have you ever looked at your boss or teacher and thought “I could probably do their job”?

On Monday, one student at Davis & Elkins College student got to trade places with President Chris Wood.

Matin Eisa is a junior finance major at D&E College. Instead of following his normal daily routine, he traded places with President Wood for a day in the college’s annual President’s Switch Day.

“This is our switch day at Davis & Elkins when one of our students becomes president for the day, and it’s my opportunity to become a student for the day and to literally walk in their shoes to get a sense of what their experience is like and to learn a bit about how we can be more responsive to our students,” President Wood said.

Eisa’s day started with meetings and public appearances, and for President Wood, it was off to his internship and then to lunch with the golf team.

“It’s a little bit nerve racking, but it’s nice because I get to meet loads of people,” Eisa said.

“I think they appreciate the fact that we offer this opportunity to them, and I think most of them appreciate seeing their president in the dining hall or in a classroom or the dining hall or even a dorm room,” President Wood said.

Eisa says opportunities like this provides students with an inside look on how universities are actually run.

“Sometimes, as a student, you forget what it takes to actually run a college. It’s like ‘It would be great if they did this or that’, but siting here and actually understanding what goes on, you learn that they are doing their best to try and keep the basic things at play. I think it is interesting for a student to sit here because it’s kind of a wakeup call that there is a lot going on behind the scenes,” Eisa said.

