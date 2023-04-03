Elkins mayor wants to compromise with county on TIF application

By John Blashke
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 news has been following developments with the city of Elkins’ application for a special tax district in the city.

The plan for “Tax Increment Financing” or “TIF” has been a point of contention between the city and the county.

The county commission says they had no input on the application that would lock them out of future taxes in certain areas of the city for the next 30 years.

One of the properties in that area is the former Oddfellows orphanage. There were plans to develop that property in the near future.

But Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco says the city is hoping to work out a solution for a potential compromise with the county if the TIF application is accepted.

“I think that there are ways to come up with a conclusion that would suit everybody, we can sit and have conversations with that because they were instrumental in the Randolph County Development Authority purchasing that property, so I’m sure we can sit down and come to a compromise on that, it’s just the open communication that we have to have,” said Marco.

The state should be giving the city an answer to its TIF application in the next week or so.

