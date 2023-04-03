First at 4 Forum: Carla Hamner

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carla Hamner, the Hospital Administrator at Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, joined First at 4 on Monday.

She talked about Donate A Life Month, how many lives are saved by one person who donates organs, a flag raising ceremony, and how to register to be an organ donor.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work on power lines.
Strong winds knock out power, knock down trees across NCWV
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
A body was found near a cemetery at a church in Hepzibah Sunday morning.
Body found near church in Taylor County
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Bobby Cobb
Buckhannon man charged with fleeing at 100 mph across several counties

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Carla Hamner
First at 4 Forum: Carla Hamner
Davis & Elkins President trades places with student for a day
Bridge Sports Complex announces summer programming
Third annual April Pools Day at Mylan Park