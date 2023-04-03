First at 4 Forum: Carla Hamner

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carla Hamner, the Hospital Administrator at Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, joined First at 4 on Monday.

She talked about Donate A Life Month, how many lives are saved by one person who donates organs, a flag raising ceremony, and how to register to be an organ donor.

