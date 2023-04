BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mikel Hager, the WVU Mountaineer Mascot, joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about the process of becoming the next WVU Mountaineer, the experience of learning he had been named the Mountaineer, and advice he was given after being named.

