PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing.

Gretchen was last seen on December 3rd, 2022, at the My Way Lounge with an official missing persons report filed on December 12th. Since the last update with Parkersburg police, law enforcement is still waiting on forensic and DNA evidence to return.

At this time, Parkersburg police requests anyone who may have any knowledge involving the Gretchen Fleming case to contact Detective Zimmerman by dialing 304-424-1072 or 304-424-8444 for after hours.

For more information on this case, you can click on the links below:

Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case (wtap.com)

Community Ground Search held at Johnson T. Janes Park, nothing found (wtap.com)

Mid-Ohio Valley small business helps continue spreading awareness about Gretchen Fleming (wtap.com)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.