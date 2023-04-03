Groundbreaking ceremony for new NCWV Airport terminal canceled

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A ceremonial groundbreaking event celebrating a major project in Bridgeport has been canceled.

Despite its cancelation, the $25 million project will begin as planned.

Multiple dignitaries, led by Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), were scheduled to be on hand at the ceremony originally planned for Thursday, April 6 at 10:30 a.m.

With Manchin and Capito unable to attend, the event has been canceled, but the project will proceed.

“The main thing we wanted our delegation here for was to thank them personally for everything they did to help us achieve our goals in moving this project forward,” said Rock. “As things often do, schedules do not match up when things come up. I know they appreciate what we were trying to do, but they have let us know they would rather us get thing project going.”

Rock said Manchin and Capito have backed this project, along with state officials led by Gov. Jim Justice, since the process started more than five years ago. The Senators have helped appropriate millions in taxpayer dollars to the terminal project thanks to various grants.

“That’s why it was important. They believed in us, this project. They know we need this, and the State of West Virginia needs this to start going forward,” said Rock. “The fact they are adamant we get going is appreciated. It is also appreciated by our contractor, as they’re about ready to get started.”

Long said the contractor for the terminal portion of the project, Mascaro out of Pittsburgh, has been working with the City of Bridgeport on finalizing the building permit.

The contract is one of several either awarded on in the works. Recently, Doss Enterprises was awarded the utility work for the terminal project. Long said contracts will soon be awarded for the entrance road that will include traffic signals at the Jerry Dove Dr. intersection to the terminal entrance, as well as the paving for the parking lot that will eventually be done.

Rock did say there is an outside possibility of a ceremonial groundbreaking after the fact, but he said that is not concrete and nothing is in the works.

