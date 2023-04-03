Hundred baseball field rebuilt after flooding

Team of nine players is made up without any seniors on roster
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNDRED, W.Va (WDTV) - Hundred baseball is played at Hayhurst field. With mountains surrounding it, the field reflects the team. It is humble. With just nine players and a few baseballs stuck in the backstop fencing, the youthful team is made without a single senior. The Hornets play baseball in a valley with one of the best views in West Virginia.

Hundred Baseball Rebuilds After Flooding
Hundred Baseball Rebuilds After Flooding(WDTV)

Recently, Hayhurst field saw a flood. Damages ravaged the field. The outfield was in shambles and trees littered the fence line. Most would call it a year. With so few players and the damages done to the field, it would be hard to field a team in time for a season.

Hundred Baseball Rebuilds After Flooding
Hundred Baseball Rebuilds After Flooding(WDTV)

Despite the struggles, the community rallied behind the Hornets. Family members and donors raised money and volunteered their time to help renew the field, one that the team now calls home.

Hundred Baseball Rebuilds After Flooding
Hundred Baseball Rebuilds After Flooding(WDTV)

“We have really been blessed,” said Hundred head coach Jason Sleeth. “We have lot of support from donors with this beautiful facility. We had a flood right before the season started. This field was underwater. We’ve come together and made this beautiful field what it is - it’s beautiful out here.”

Full story can be seen above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work on power lines.
Strong winds knock out power, knock down trees across NCWV
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Body found near church in Taylor County
Body found near church in Taylor County
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Bobby Cobb
Buckhannon man charged with fleeing at 100 mph across several counties

Latest News

Parkersburg Sharks
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Parkersburg Sharks Swim
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Bridgeport Baseball
Bridgeport gets first win of season in 10-4 victory over Preston
Fairmont Senior Lacrosse
Fairmont Senior defeats University 13-12 in a late night Girl’s Lacrosse matchup