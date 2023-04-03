Hundred baseball field rebuilt after flooding

HUNDRED, W.Va (WDTV) - Hundred baseball is played at Hayhurst field. With mountains surrounding it, the field reflects the team. It is humble. With just nine players and a few baseballs stuck in the backstop fencing, the youthful team is made without a single senior. The Hornets play baseball in a valley with one of the best views in West Virginia.

Recently, Hayhurst field saw a flood. Damages ravaged the field. The outfield was in shambles and trees littered the fence line. Most would call it a year. With so few players and the damages done to the field, it would be hard to field a team in time for a season.

Despite the struggles, the community rallied behind the Hornets. Family members and donors raised money and volunteered their time to help renew the field, one that the team now calls home.

“We have really been blessed,” said Hundred head coach Jason Sleeth. “We have lot of support from donors with this beautiful facility. We had a flood right before the season started. This field was underwater. We’ve come together and made this beautiful field what it is - it’s beautiful out here.”

