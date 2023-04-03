Judith “Judy” Ellen Butcher, 84, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on April 2, 2023. She passed at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Weston on October 20, 1938, a daughter of the late Elmer C. “Jack” Cox and Dorothy Irene Moody Cox. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by three siblings: Jennings Frank Cox, Carol Lea Cox Posey, and Linda Louise Cox Kays; two infant siblings: William K. Cox and Dorothy Marie Cox; and one brother-in-law, William “Bill” Butcher. Judy married Larry Bradford Butcher on August 21, 1957, and together they shared the joys of raising their three sons until his passing on February 5, 1996. They have now been reunited to share eternity. Forever cherishing their memories of Judy are her three sons: Steve Butcher and wife, Julie, Kevin Butcher, and Mark Butcher and close family friend, Nancy K. Fazio; two grandchildren: Laura and Matthew Butcher; four siblings: Donna Jones and her deceased husband, Jack Jones, David Cox and wife, Elaine, Mary Grogg and husband, James, Nancy Smith and husband, Ronald; one sister-in-law, Sallie Myers and husband, Jerry; one brother-in-law, Marshall Butcher and wife Ruth; and several nieces and nephews. Judy was a Weston High School graduate. She was previously employed with G.C. Murphy and C & P Telephone Company. The job she enjoyed most of all was being a full-time mother. Judy was Methodist by faith and was member of the Local Eastern Star Chapter #40 and the Red Hats Club of Weston. Judy loved cooking and traveling to visit her grandchildren. What Judy cherished most of all was time spent with her family. Her kind and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378, to aid with final expenses. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11-1 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Judith “Judy” Ellen Butcher. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

