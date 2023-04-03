Larry H. Utt, 78, of Webster Springs, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Webster Springs on February 16, 1945 to the late Charles W. and Ella M. (McCourt) Utt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Boyd Lloyd Utt, James Cofer Utt, and Thomas Utt; and sisters Carmen K. Springer, Barbara A. Stout, and Helen McCourt; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Harry and Celestie (Pearl) Grimes.

In May of 1967, he married Mildred Grimes under the apple tree at Grandma Bonnie’s in Bergoo. They moved to Ravenna, OH shortly after where, in 1979, they welcomed their daughter, Kimberly. They moved back to Webster Springs in 1982. In his early years, he worked for steel, metal, rubber, and soda factories and worked for the city of Addison. His hobbies were hunting, spending time with family, sitting on the benches in Webster Springs, and sitting on the front porch. Larry didn’t know a stranger, he always greeted everyone with a handshake or a hug. He enjoyed watching the Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Braves, and Dale Earnhardt. He was a fan of Gunsmoke, the WWE, and old country music. He was a beloved husband, father, and grand-father. He dedicated the last 20 years of his life to helping take care of his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mildred E. “Millie” Grimes Utt; daughter, Kimberly Sparks (fiancé, Justin Brown); grandchildren: Sydney (Nicholas) Mustoe, and Garrett Anderson; great-grandson, Tobias Mustoe; sisters: Mary Dilley, Dorene O’Dell, Darlene (Mike) Brady, Carolyn Willett, and Joann Kline; brother-in-law, Thomas (Retha) Grimes; special nieces and nephews: Timothy and Loretta Perrine, Leslie Utt and Bud Davis, and Paul Willett and Tammi Moffatt; his great-granddog, Milo; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends to mourn his passing.

Services to celebrate Larry’s life will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Burial will follow at Point Mountain Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation 6-9pm on Friday night, also at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Utt family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.