Man charged with strangling 12-year-old child in Marion County

Steven Lively
Steven Lively(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Putnam County man is being charged in Marion County after authorities say he strangled a 12-year-old child.

Deputies report that 36-year-old Steven Lively, of Hurricane, used his hands to strangle a 12-year-old child on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said there were red marks on the child’s throat after being strangled.

Lively has been charged with one count of felony strangulation. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

