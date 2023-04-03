MCSO asking for help ID’ing man in investigation

MCSO asking for help ID’ing man in investigation
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man regarding an investigation.

The MCSO says the man pictured above is wanted in an investigation involving Sheetz on March 27.

He was reportedly driving the black pickup truck pictured below, but authorities said the vehicle registration was not visible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.

Below is the social media post from the department with additional photos.

