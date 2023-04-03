MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man regarding an investigation.

The MCSO says the man pictured above is wanted in an investigation involving Sheetz on March 27.

He was reportedly driving the black pickup truck pictured below, but authorities said the vehicle registration was not visible.

MCSO asking for help ID’ing man in investigation (Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.

Below is the social media post from the department with additional photos.

