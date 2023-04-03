One person died in Bridgeport house fire

Fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home on Winifred way in Bridgeport.
Fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home on Winifred way in Bridgeport.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Fire Department say one person is dead after a house fire.

It started just before 4 a.m. at a home on Winifred way in Bridgeport.

Fire officials on the scene told 5 news one person was killed.

Their identity isn’t being released right now.

The cause also remains under investigation.

We’re told the state fire marshal’s office is coming to investigate.

Stick with 5 news for updates on air and online as they become available.

