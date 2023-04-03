Parents show concern for metal detectors in Ritchie County schools

By John Blashke
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Some Ritchie County parents are voicing concern for their children’s safety because of metal detectors at schools.

They say Ritchie schools have metal detectors but aren’t using them.

The Superintendent of Ritchie County Schools, April Haught says they only use the metal detectors under certain circumstances, but are assuring parents there are other safety measures in place like prevention resource officers and limited entrances.

“The purpose of metal detectors in school systems -- they have their place and I think when you look at your overall safety plan for your protocols for your school it’s just one of the other levels or measures in your school to keep kids safe,” said Haught.

Some concerned parents have said they’ll be attending the next board of education meeting next week.

