President Day at Davis and Elkins College

By Tyler Nicole
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Alot of it is meetings with people just a lot of talking,” Matin Eisa, Junior Finance Major.

Matin Eisa is a junior finance major at Davis and Elkins college.

Instead of following his normal daily routine him and President Chris Wood switched lives for the day in the college’s annual presidents switch day.

“This is our switch day at Davis and Elkins when one of our students becomes president for the day and it’s my opportunity to become a student for the day and to literally walk in their shoes to literally get a sense of what their experience is like and to learn a bit about how we can be more responsive to our students,” President Chris Wood.

Eisa’s day started with meetings and public appearances, and for President Wood it was off to his internship and then to lunch with the golf team.

“It’s a little bit nerve racking but it’s nice because I get to meet loads of people,” Matin Eisa, Junior Finance Major.

“I think they appreciate the fact that we offer this opportunity to them, and I think most of them appreciate seeing their president in the dining hall or in a classroom or the dining hall or even a dorm room,” President Chris Wood.

Eisa says opportunities like this provides students with an inside look on how universities are actually run.

“Sometimes as a student you forget what it takes to actually run a college and it’s like it would be great if they did this or that but siting here and actually understanding what goes on you learn that they are doing their best to try and keep the basic things at play and I think it is interesting for a student to sit here because it’s kind of a wakeup call that there is a lot going on behind the scenes,” Matin Eisa, Junior Finance Major.

