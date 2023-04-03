Temperatures soar far above average through midweek before rain showers Thursday morning

We may see record-breaking warmth.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today are a big jump from what we saw yesterday and even this morning-- expect those temperatures to continue their climb through Wednesday. Many of us will see our first 80-degree day of 2023, and some of us could even see record temps broken. A cold front swinging through Thursday morning will bring a few rain showers and drop our temperatures back to seasonable for the end of the week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work on power lines.
Strong winds knock out power, knock down trees across NCWV
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Body found near church in Taylor County
Body found near church in Taylor County
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Bobby Cobb
Buckhannon man charged with fleeing at 100 mph across several counties

Latest News

Expected highs for today, April 3, 2023.
Warm temperatures this 1st week of April!
Warm Weather this Week
Warming Trend to Start the Week
First Alert Weather Event
FIRST ALERT EVENT: High Wind Warning
First Alert Event describing tomorrow's conditions, as of March 31, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Rainy Friday, damaging gusts on Saturday