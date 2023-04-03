Temperatures soar far above average through midweek before rain showers Thursday morning
We may see record-breaking warmth.
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today are a big jump from what we saw yesterday and even this morning-- expect those temperatures to continue their climb through Wednesday. Many of us will see our first 80-degree day of 2023, and some of us could even see record temps broken. A cold front swinging through Thursday morning will bring a few rain showers and drop our temperatures back to seasonable for the end of the week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
