Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A tractor trailer rolled over off Interstate 77 southbound near mile marker six spilling thousands of potatoes onto the roadway.

The East River Volunteer Fire Department Squad 51 responded to the accident along with Rescue 5.

They report that the roadway is open, but cleanup will take a while. They ask that motorists use caution when driving in the area.

ERVFD did not give an estimated time of completing the cleanup.

