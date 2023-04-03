Warm temperatures this 1st week of April!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Monday will start the first workweek of April with warm, partly cloudy conditions. Warmer temperatures are expected after today, but as for how long they’ll last, and when we’ll see rain, find out in the video above!

After a gusty weekend (with wind gusts close to 60 mph in some areas on Saturday), today will start off the week with partly cloudy skies, as clouds will lift in from a disturbance south of West Virginia. That same disturbance may bring an isolated shower during the evening, but besides that, our region will stay dry today. Combined with southwest winds of 5-10 mph and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s, and today will be a nice day to go outside. Then tonight will bring mostly clear skies, light winds and lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will be warmer still, as a warm air mass lifts into the Mountain State, resulting in highs in the upper-70s (well above average for April) and partly sunny skies. Then on Wednesday afternoon and evening, a low-pressure system will start pushing in from out west, producing rain showers and even a few thunderstorms in West Virginia. The cold front will push in during the evening and overnight hours, bringing more rain into our region, and some of that rain may stick around into Thursday morning. So if you’re heading out on Wednesday, you may want to give yourself extra time on the roads. Thereafter, a high-pressure system will keep skies clear and temperatures in the 60s for the rest of the week, into the weekend. In short, today and tomorrow will be warm and clear, Wednesday will bring rain, and thereafter, the rest of the week will be mild and clear.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly sunny skies. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 72.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 54.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 77.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, with a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. More showers, and even a few thunderstorms, during the evening and overnight hours. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 82.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.