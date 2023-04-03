Weston woman crashes, rams police cruiser during 80+ mph chase, police say

Kristy Vankirk
Kristy Vankirk(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County woman has been charged after authorities say she crashed and rammed a police cruiser during a chase.

Officers said they saw a car driven by 43-year-old Kristy Vankirk, of Weston, on Rt. 19 near Laurel Park Rd. cross the center line several times on Friday, according to a criminal complaint.

When police tried to pull over Vankirk, officers said she fled at speeds of 85 mph in a 45 mph zone until she crashed into a guardrail near Buffalo Creek Rd.

Officers said they pulled in front of Vankirk’s car, and she “rammed” the police cruiser before continuing the chase.

Court documents say she continued fleeing while driving in the opposite lane with her car’s hood hindering her view.

Deputies from Lewis County assisted in the chase and deployed stop sticks. Officers said Vankirk’s car stopped near Jane Lew Fire Department, and she was arrested.

Vankirk has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. She is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

