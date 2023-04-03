Woman with medical issues missing

Woman with medical issues missing
Woman with medical issues missing(West Virginia State Police)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Troopers need your help finding a missing woman with medical issues.

Billie Jean Adkins Chambers, 53, of Ridgeview, West Virginia, has medical issues and was last in contact with family around 5 p.m. Sunday, West Virginia State Police say.

Chambers is described as 5 feet 3 and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, sandy hair and was driving a red Buick Enclave with West Virginia plates 32G878.

Anyone with information about Chambers is asked to call WVSP in Madison at 304-369-7800.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near church in Taylor County
Body found near church in Taylor County
Kristy Vankirk
Weston woman crashes, rams police cruiser during 80+ mph chase, police say
Steven Lively
Man charged with strangling 12-year-old child in Marion County
Fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home on Winifred way in Bridgeport.
One person dies in Bridgeport house fire
Phoenix Huffman
Clarksburg man charged with kicking, punching several people

Latest News

Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller has passed away, the department announced Tuesday morning.
Upshur County sheriff dies, department says
State and local officials celebrate signing of blighted property legislation
State and local officials celebrate signing of blighted property legislation
Bill signed by Gov. Justice will place xylazine on controlled substances list
Bill signed by Gov. Justice will place xylazine on controlled substances list
Mon Power weekend winds.
Mon Power continued work Monday to restore power after weekend wind damage
Clear Mountain Bank opens a new branch.
Clear Mountain Bank opens new branch in Morgantown with longer hours