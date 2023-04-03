WVDNR stocks 90 waters, many stocked with ‘Gold Rush’ trout
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.
A total of 90 waters were stocked last week, many of which were stocked with golden rainbow trout for the West Virginia Gold Rush that officially started on Tuesday, March 28.
The following waters were stocked during the week of March 28 – April 1:
- Anawalt Lake (Gold Rush)
- Anthony Creek
- Barboursville Lake (Gold Rush)
- Beech Fork Tailwaters
- Berwind Lake (Gold Rush)
- Blackwater River (Gold Rush)
- Brandywine Lake (Gold Rush)
- Brushy Fork Lake
- Buckhannon River
- Buffalo Creek (Logan)
- Buffalo Fork Lake (Gold Rush)
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lakes (Gold Rush)
- Cedar Creek Lake (Gold Rush)
- Cherry River
- Conaway Run Lake (Gold Rush)
- Cranberry River (Gold Rush)
- Deegan Lake (Gold Rush)
- Dillons Run
- Dog Run Lake (Gold Rush)
- Dry Fork (McDowell)
- Dry Fork (Randolph)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- East Lynn Tailwaters
- Edwards Run Pond (Gold Rush)
- Elk River (Randolph, Webster)
- Evitts Run
- Fort Ashby Reservoir (Gold Rush)
- Gandy Creek
- Glady Fork
- Greenbrier River (Durbin) (Gold Rush)
- Hinkle Lake (Gold Rush)
- Kimsey Run Lake (Gold Rush)
- Kings Creek
- Knapps Creek
- Larenim Park Lake (Gold Rush)
- Laurel Creek of Cherry River
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River
- Lick Creek
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek Reservoir (Gold Rush)
- Mill Creek South Branch
- New Creek
- North Fork Cherry River
- North Fork Lunice
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch (Gold Rush)
- North River (Gold Rush)
- Opequon Creek (Gold Rush)
- Paw Paw Creek
- Pennsboro Reservoir
- Pipestem Lake (Gold Rush)
- Red Creek
- Ridenour Lake (Gold Rush)
- Right Fork Buckhannon River
- Rockhouse Lake (Gold Rush)
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Seneca Lake (Gold Rush)
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
- Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- South Fork Cherry River
- South Mill Creek Lake (Gold Rush)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Spruce Laurel Fork
- Summersville Tailwaters
- Summit Lake (Gold Rush)
- Teter Creek Lake (Gold Rush)
- Tomlinson Run
- Tomlinson Run Lake (Gold Rush)
- Tracy Lake
- Trout Run
- Tygart Lake Tailwaters (Gold Rush)
- Waites Run
- Wallback Lake (Gold Rush)
- Warden Lake (Gold Rush)
- Watoga Lake (Gold Rush)
- Wayne Dam
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- West Fork Twelvepole
- Wheeling Creek (Gold Rush)
- Whiteday Creek
- Williams River (Gold Rush)
Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
The West Virginia Gold Rush consists of the WVDNR stocking 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 68 lakes and streams around the state. Anglers who catch a golden rainbow trout have a chance to win prizes during the Gold Rush. Click here for more.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.