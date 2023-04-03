WVDNR stocks 90 waters, many stocked with ‘Gold Rush’ trout

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

A total of 90 waters were stocked last week, many of which were stocked with golden rainbow trout for the West Virginia Gold Rush that officially started on Tuesday, March 28.

The following waters were stocked during the week of March 28 – April 1:

Anawalt Lake (Gold Rush)

Anthony Creek

Barboursville Lake (Gold Rush)

Beech Fork Tailwaters

Berwind Lake (Gold Rush)

Blackwater River (Gold Rush)

Brandywine Lake (Gold Rush)

Brushy Fork Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Creek (Logan)

Buffalo Fork Lake (Gold Rush)

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lakes (Gold Rush)

Cedar Creek Lake (Gold Rush)

Cherry River

Conaway Run Lake (Gold Rush)

Cranberry River (Gold Rush)

Deegan Lake (Gold Rush)

Dillons Run

Dog Run Lake (Gold Rush)

Dry Fork (McDowell)

Dry Fork (Randolph)

East Fork Greenbrier River

East Lynn Tailwaters

Edwards Run Pond (Gold Rush)

Elk River (Randolph, Webster)

Evitts Run

Fort Ashby Reservoir (Gold Rush)

Gandy Creek

Glady Fork

Greenbrier River (Durbin) (Gold Rush)

Hinkle Lake (Gold Rush)

Kimsey Run Lake (Gold Rush)

Kings Creek

Knapps Creek

Larenim Park Lake (Gold Rush)

Laurel Creek of Cherry River

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River

Lick Creek

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek Reservoir (Gold Rush)

Mill Creek South Branch

New Creek

North Fork Cherry River

North Fork Lunice

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch (Gold Rush)

North River (Gold Rush)

Opequon Creek (Gold Rush)

Paw Paw Creek

Pennsboro Reservoir

Pipestem Lake (Gold Rush)

Red Creek

Ridenour Lake (Gold Rush)

Right Fork Buckhannon River

Rockhouse Lake (Gold Rush)

Rocky Marsh Run

Seneca Lake (Gold Rush)

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (Lower Section)

Shavers Fork (Upper Section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

South Fork Cherry River

South Mill Creek Lake (Gold Rush)

Spruce Knob Lake

Spruce Laurel Fork

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake (Gold Rush)

Teter Creek Lake (Gold Rush)

Tomlinson Run

Tomlinson Run Lake (Gold Rush)

Tracy Lake

Trout Run

Tygart Lake Tailwaters (Gold Rush)

Waites Run

Wallback Lake (Gold Rush)

Warden Lake (Gold Rush)

Watoga Lake (Gold Rush)

Wayne Dam

West Fork Greenbrier River

West Fork Twelvepole

Wheeling Creek (Gold Rush)

Whiteday Creek

Williams River (Gold Rush)

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

The West Virginia Gold Rush consists of the WVDNR stocking 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 68 lakes and streams around the state. Anglers who catch a golden rainbow trout have a chance to win prizes during the Gold Rush. Click here for more.

