WVDOH crews working to fix every pothole in the state

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia Department of Highways say a spring pothole repair blitz is now underway across the state.

The WVDOH’s Commissioner of Highways, Jimmy Wriston says their goal is to have every pothole fixed by Memorial Day.

Wriston says the state is trying to focus on continued infrastructure improvements when it comes to roadways. He adds that people should be cautious when traveling through work zones and pay attention.

He says it’s all in an effort to avoid injuries and deaths when it comes to those working hard to improve our roadways.

“Stop speeding in the work zone. Put those phones down. All of these accidents out there, almost all of them are distracted driving and speeding. We have got to work together,” said Wriston.

He says that the state is teaming up with law enforcement across the state to target reckless driving in work zones. He adds that the WVDOH is committing themselves to zero deaths on West Virginia highways.

In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276.

The WVDOT is in the middle of a multifaceted work zone safety campaign that includes increased police patrols in work zones, increasing signs and speed indicators in construction areas, public outreach to urge drivers to slow down and pay attention, new equipment, and investigation of crash data to glean information to help make work zones safer.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work on power lines.
Strong winds knock out power, knock down trees across NCWV
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Body found near church in Taylor County
Body found near church in Taylor County
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Bobby Cobb
Buckhannon man charged with fleeing at 100 mph across several counties

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 3, 2023
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 3, 2023
Randolph County Courthouse
Elkins mayor wants to compromise with county on TIF application
A school hallway
Parents show concern for metal detectors in Ritchie County schools
Elkins mayor wants to compromise with county on 'TIF'
Elkins mayor wants to compromise with county on 'TIF'
Parents in Ritchie County express concern for metal detectors in schools