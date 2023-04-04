Bill signed by Gov. Justice will place xylazine on controlled substances list

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week, Governor Jim Justice signed a bill that added several drugs to the controlled substances list in the state of West Virginia.

Among the drugs affected by SB 546 is xylazine, a potent depressant that has recently come to national attention due to its roll in increased overdose deaths. The bill classifies xylazine as a schedule IV controlled substance, placing it in the same category as some prescription drugs including Xanax and Valium.

Wood County prosecutor Pat Lefebure said adding xylazine to the controlled substances list is an important step in stopping its spread. He explained why combating the drug matters.

“It is resistant to Narcan, and it does have some really serious side effects, more so, worse than any of the other ones that we’ve seen.”

Those side effects can include repertory depression and necrosis on sites of injection, according to data released by the DEA. According to that data, xylazine was present in 23% of fentanyl powder seized by the agency last year.

Senate Bill 546 will go into effect on June 8. The legislation also has the effect of making Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC schedule I drugs.

