Bridgeport doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport doctor has been federally indicted for the unlawful distribution of controlled substances and for destroying evidence of his alleged crimes.

According to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld, 59-year-old David Elwood Hess, of Bridgeport, was indicted on Tuesday on twenty-five counts of improper prescribing and one count of destroying records in a federal investigation.

Court documents say Hess wrote prescriptions for Adderall, Xanax, Oxycontin, and other controlled substances to individuals without a legitimate medical purpose and beyond the bounds of professional practice.

The indictment also charges Hess with remotely wiping his iPhone after it had been seized by law enforcement.

“Adderall is the chemical cousin of methamphetamine and a very powerful stimulant,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Given its high potential for misuse, medical practitioners must be cautious when prescribing it and when they are not, there will be consequences.”

Hess is a family practice physician at a facility along Main St. in Bridgeport.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Cogar is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

