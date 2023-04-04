Building permits filed, work set to begin on Bridgeport Menards

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After much anticipation, the City of Bridgeport, the region, and the Charles Pointe development got great news on Monday.

The much anticipated building permit for Menards to begin construction has been filed and paid for. The building permit, which cost $105,000, is actually building permits.

According to Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr, three building permits were filed. The biggest is for the main building, which is for $13.5 million, while an accessory building will be for $1.1 million. A security building has a $79,000 price tag.

“There has been nothing, in my 11 years with the City of Bridgeport, that has caused more of a stir or excitement that the status of this building,” said Kerr. “To finally come out and say they are ready to start construction is absolutely huge.”

Menards will be located at the new Charles Pointe Crossing with a facility covering 203,000 square feet. They will also have company with a $22.5 million “state-of-the-art” community hospital to be built by Mon Health that received approval from the state in September of last year.

All of this has those at Genesis Partners, the group responsible for the development of Charles Pointe, excited.

“Menards’ building permit represents the start to more than $91 million in new construction announcements in 2023 here at Charles Pointe,” said Jamie Corton of Genesis Partners. “Charles Pointe will continue our mission to make Bridgeport the most desirable location in North Central West Virginia to live, work, raise a family, and have fun.”

Currently, no other businesses have been announced for the development. However, there are 67 acres of land for development.

“I definitely think that Menards coming to our area will give us a substantial economic boost,” said Kerr. “While we have not entertained new businesses, we have had entities call and reach out to use and we point them to the developer. This is good news today and for the future.”

The contractor for the project is IC Construction Company. Kerr said they are out of Iowa.

