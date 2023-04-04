Clear Mountain Bank opens new branch in Morgantown with longer hours

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Clear Mountain Bank opened a new branch in the Suncrest area of Morgantown.

Clear Mountain Bank employees and members of the community came out for the branch’s ribbon cutting.

President and CEO David Thomas said this new branch incorporates modern technology, such as video tellers.

He said this allowed the bank to have later hours.

The drive-thru is open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The lobby is open Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

However, Thomas explained despite the new technology, they won’t stray from their core values.

“That means a lot to us as a bank with a local community focus. It meant a lot to us to have, you know, local contractors, local professionals, local laborers who worked on this project,” he said.

Following the ribbon cutting, there were tours and a sign lighting.

