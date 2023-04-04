Clear Mountain Bank opens new branch in Morgantown with longer hours

Clear Mountain Bank opens a new branch.
Clear Mountain Bank opens a new branch.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Clear Mountain Bank opened a new branch in the Suncrest area of Morgantown.

Clear Mountain Bank employees and members of the community came out for the branch’s ribbon cutting.

President and CEO David Thomas said this new branch incorporates modern technology, such as video tellers.

He said this allowed the bank to have later hours.

The drive-thru is open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The lobby is open Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

However, Thomas explained despite the new technology, they won’t stray from their core values.

“That means a lot to us as a bank with a local community focus. It meant a lot to us to have, you know, local contractors, local professionals, local laborers who worked on this project,” he said.

Following the ribbon cutting, there were tours and a sign lighting.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near church in Taylor County
Body found near church in Taylor County
Kristy Vankirk
Weston woman crashes, rams police cruiser during 80+ mph chase, police say
Fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home on Winifred way in Bridgeport.
One person dies in Bridgeport house fire
Steven Lively
Man charged with strangling 12-year-old child in Marion County
Phoenix Huffman
Clarksburg man charged with kicking, punching several people

Latest News

Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Parkersburg Sharks
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Parkersburg Sharks
Hundred Baseball Rebuilds After Flood
Hundred Baseball Rebuilds After Flood
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 3, 2023
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 3, 2023
Randolph County Courthouse
Elkins mayor wants to compromise with county on TIF application