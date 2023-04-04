Elkins gets $300k from state to tear down abandoned houses

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Elkins just got $300-thousand from the state to tear down abandoned houses.

It’s part of a long-term effort to clean up West Virginia cities and towns by removing potentially dangerous eye sores.

Senate Bill 548 recently signed by Gov. Justice will prevent potential “bad actors” from obtaining and keeping delinquent properties.

Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco says these abandoned properties have caused safety issues in the past and this is a step in the right direction to help deal with them.

“It helps the citizens that have invested in the community and are neighboring here, it increases our property values so as a whole it lifts all our property values up,” said Marco.

Marco says clearing up these houses gives him hope that young families will be able to build new lives in Elkins.

State Auditor John B. McCuskey says this bill prevents potential threats from taking advantage of West Virginia’s natural resources and wealth.

“This bill and what we’re talking about today prevents people from China, from Russia, and Saudi Arabia from buying property in West Virginia and using it to leverage our own interests against us,” said McCuskey.

An additional $20-million will be available through this program for more communities across the state.

