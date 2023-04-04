Elkins gets $300k from state to tear down abandoned houses

Elkins abandoned
Elkins abandoned(WDTV)
By John Blashke
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Elkins just got $300-thousand from the state to tear down abandoned houses.

It’s part of a long-term effort to clean up West Virginia cities and towns by removing potentially dangerous eye sores.

Senate Bill 548 recently signed by Gov. Justice will prevent potential “bad actors” from obtaining and keeping delinquent properties.

Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco says these abandoned properties have caused safety issues in the past and this is a step in the right direction to help deal with them.

“It helps the citizens that have invested in the community and are neighboring here, it increases our property values so as a whole it lifts all our property values up,” said Marco.

Marco says clearing up these houses gives him hope that young families will be able to build new lives in Elkins.

State Auditor John B. McCuskey says this bill prevents potential threats from taking advantage of West Virginia’s natural resources and wealth.

“This bill and what we’re talking about today prevents people from China, from Russia, and Saudi Arabia from buying property in West Virginia and using it to leverage our own interests against us,” said McCuskey.

An additional $20-million will be available through this program for more communities across the state.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near church in Taylor County
Body found near church in Taylor County
Kristy Vankirk
Weston woman crashes, rams police cruiser during 80+ mph chase, police say
Body found near church in Taylor County
Police ID woman found dead in Taylor County, find her car
Steven Lively
Man charged with strangling 12-year-old child in Marion County
Phoenix Huffman
Clarksburg man charged with kicking, punching several people

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice discusses Coopers Rock, WVSP allegations on First at 4
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice discusses Cooper’s Rock, WVSP allegations on First at 4
West Virginia Junior College
WVJC added to Promise Scholarship Program
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Building permits filed, work set to begin on Bridgeport Menards