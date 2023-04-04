The FDA approves the sale of Narcan without a prescription - substance use professional reacts

The FDA has approved the over the counter sale of Narcan.
The FDA has approved the over the counter sale of Narcan.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The FDA has approved Narcan for over the counter sales. You can now buy it without a prescription and don’t have to ask a pharmacist for it.

Sari Cason with Brightview Health said she was excited to hear the news, calling the impact life-saving.

She said it isn’t just about easier access for people with substance use disorder. It removes hoops to jump through, making it simpler for potential bystanders to be prepared to save a life if they encounter someone overdosing on opioids.

“Any of us can find someone that’s overdosed. You could go into the bathroom at Walmart and walk upon someone that has overdosed,” she said.

Cason said the stigma surrounding addiction sometimes made the process of asking for a prescription intimidating for people with substance use disorder. Plus a prescription is one less hoop to go through.

For a more in-depth look at the issue, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

