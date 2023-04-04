First at 4 Forum: Philippi Art Stroll

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tammy Semple and Karen Larry with the Philippi Art Stroll joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

They talked about the local artists that will be featured, the importance of events to downtown businesses and local artists, and the restaurants involved in the event.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

