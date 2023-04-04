Gov. Justice discusses Coopers Rock, WVSP allegations on First at 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice joined First at 4 on Tuesday.
He spoke with Ally Osborne about several topics, including new developments at Coopers Rock, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey running for governor, and allegations against the West Virginia State Police, and signing a bill prohibiting gender affirming care.
Click on the video above to watch the entire interview.
