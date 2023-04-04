Major improvements coming to Coopers Rock State Forest

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - Several new construction projects are coming to one of the state’s most visited forests.

Gov. Justice announced on Tuesday Coopers Rock State Forest will be getting over $10 million in improvements.

Among the improvements are the construction of five new “stargazing cabins,” doubled capacity at the popular McCollum Campground, and infrastructure improvements, including a new wastewater treatment plant and construction of a new pedestrian bridge to the main overlook.

“This is yet another exciting day for West Virginia with the addition of these incredible upgrades,” Gov. Justice said. “Coopers Rock State Forest is a gem within our state park system, and as we continue to draw visitors from around the world, it’s important that we maintain its amazing condition and reputation. This stunning park is among our most frequently visited, and these latest announcements will further support its popularity.”

Once completed, the project will build capacity at the nearly 13,000-acre park, which includes one of the most visited campgrounds in the state, the McCollum Campground.

The project will more than double capacity at the campground, adding 25 new electric sites and a new bathhouse.

Additionally, ground was broken on the park’s first cabins: five new stargazing cabins to be constructed along the main ridge between Raven Rock and the main overlook. The A-frame cabins will be perfectly positioned to provide one-of-a-kind stargazing opportunities, fully equipped telescopes, and some of the darkest skies on the East Coast.

“When we go to Gov. Justice with a list of projects, he always gives us two pieces of advice,” Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby said. “One, he asks us: what are people in West Virginia looking for? What’s popular? What do we need to expand? Where do we need more capacity? Two, he says, ‘make it bigger and make it better.’ So this particular project is the result of both of those things. These upgrades provide all of the above.”

The State Forest’s main overlook, which has been under repair, is expected to be re-opened by May 1.

Gov. Justice also announced that a new pedestrian bridge will be constructed to the main overlook. That project is expected to be completed by August 2024.

“We’re here today because Coopers Rock State Forest is about to get even better,” Secretary of Commerce James Bailey said. “We have investments all over the state thanks to Gov. Justice’s support. We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to him for his vision. Gov. Justice has been the biggest supporter of our state parks, public lands, and outdoor recreation since Teddy Roosevelt. He is the reason we’re here today.”

Established in 1936, Coopers Rock State Forest was established in 1936 and boasts some of the most iconic views in West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.