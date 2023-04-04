Mon Power continued work Monday to restore power after weekend wind damage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following another weekend of heavy winds, Mon Power continued to work on powerlines Monday.

A spokesperson for Mon Power, Hannah Catlett, said approximately 46,500 customers in West Virginia lost power due to the weekend’s storm.

As of Monday evening, crews had restored the majority of customers’ power, leaving more than 200 customers without power.

A total of 165 Mon Power linemen, along with at least 88 other contractors, worked to restore power on April 3.

“A particular challenge of this storm is that it came at a time when the ground is already wet. Some rain came with it, and those trees are more likely to fall over with the saturated ground,” Catlett explained.

She said Mon Power hoped to have all power restored Monday night.

