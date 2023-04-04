Morgantown man flees from troopers after rear-ending car, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after authorities say he led West Virginia State Police troopers on a chase.

Troopers were patrolling Tyrone Rd. in Morgantown on Monday, March 20 when they saw a black pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Zachary Kramer, of Morgantown, rear-end a car, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said the car pulled off the roadway while Kramer continued driving on Tyrone Rd. near Earl L. Core Rd.

Kramer reportedly drove into a driveway in the 3900 block of Earl L. Core Rd. before fleeing on Tyrone Rd. and Mayfield Rd.

Court documents say Kramer put several people in danger by almost rear-ending a car, nearly hitting a car head-on and narrowly avoiding two bicyclists before coming to a stop and running into the woods.

A Preston County K-9 Unit tried tracking Kramer but was unable to find him.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Kramer was booked at North Central Regional Jail early Sunday morning.

Kramer has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. Troopers say this is his second time being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference with his first offense being in July 2020.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.