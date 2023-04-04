Morgantown man flees from troopers after rear-ending car, police say

Zachary Kramer
Zachary Kramer(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man has been charged after authorities say he led West Virginia State Police troopers on a chase.

Troopers were patrolling Tyrone Rd. in Morgantown on Monday, March 20 when they saw a black pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Zachary Kramer, of Morgantown, rear-end a car, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said the car pulled off the roadway while Kramer continued driving on Tyrone Rd. near Earl L. Core Rd.

Kramer reportedly drove into a driveway in the 3900 block of Earl L. Core Rd. before fleeing on Tyrone Rd. and Mayfield Rd.

Court documents say Kramer put several people in danger by almost rear-ending a car, nearly hitting a car head-on and narrowly avoiding two bicyclists before coming to a stop and running into the woods.

A Preston County K-9 Unit tried tracking Kramer but was unable to find him.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Kramer was booked at North Central Regional Jail early Sunday morning.

Kramer has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. Troopers say this is his second time being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference with his first offense being in July 2020.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near church in Taylor County
Body found near church in Taylor County
Kristy Vankirk
Weston woman crashes, rams police cruiser during 80+ mph chase, police say
Steven Lively
Man charged with strangling 12-year-old child in Marion County
Fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home on Winifred way in Bridgeport.
One person dies in Bridgeport house fire
Phoenix Huffman
Clarksburg man charged with kicking, punching several people

Latest News

Upshur County sheriff dies, department says
MCSO asking for help ID’ing man in investigation
AG Morrisey announces 2024 run for Governor
Mon Power continued work Monday to restore power after weekend wind damage
Clear Mountain Bank opens new branch in Morgantown with longer hours