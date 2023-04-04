New River Gorge adding gates for mine portal openings

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve say there are more than 130 abandoned mine portals within the park’s boundaries. Thanks to funding from the bipartisan infrastructure act, one abandoned mine portal with an outdated gate is getting an upgrade.

“We don’t want visitors going into them because there are head hazards. Rocks are falling constantly in these places. It would be easy to get lost inside of them. There are dangerous pockets of gas potentially. There are dangerous pools of water where you can’t see the bottom,” said Natural Resources Program Lead, Bryan Wender.

Wender says the gate project also includes two mine portals without any barriers to public access. That’s not the only reasons for the gates. They will also help shield multiple endangered species of bats. It’s where they roost and hibernate.

“These are really important habitats for six different species of bats that are considered imperiled in the state. Three of those are actually listed under the endangered species act. The Northern Long Eared Bat, the Virginia Big Eared Bat and the Indiana Bat,” said Wender.

The gates aren’t cheap, costing roughly $25,000 a piece. The park is not alone in the need to block public access to abandoned mines.

“Throughout the national park system we have several thousand mines and abandoned wells. The funding that we are using are for the top ten percent that are most hazardous across the country. This is one of them in which we will be doing remediation with $140,000 worth of that funding,” said National Park Service Director, Chuck Sams.

The project to install gates at these old mine sites in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has been in the works for about two years. Wender anticipates the gates will be installed by mid summer.

