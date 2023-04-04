Police find car belonging to woman found dead in Taylor County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HEPZIBAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Taylor County are providing new details after a woman’s body was found near a cemetery at a church Sunday morning.

Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin said on Monday the body of a 54-year-old woman was found near the cemetery at Hepzibah Baptist Church in Taylor County on Sunday, April 2 around 9 a.m.

Authorities were searching to the woman’s car, a white 2008 Buick Lucerne with license plate number NZB547.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Austin said her car was found Tuesday morning at Walmart in White Hall.

Sheriff Austin said White Hall Police have joined the investigation after that discovery was made.

Authorities are continuing the investigate the death, including if foul play was involved.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office or the 911 Center.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

