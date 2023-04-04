Police ID woman found dead in Taylor County, find her car

HEPZIBAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Taylor County are providing new details after a woman’s body was found near a cemetery at a church Sunday morning.

Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin said on Monday the body of a 54-year-old woman was found near the cemetery at Hepzibah Baptist Church in Taylor County on Sunday, April 2 around 9 a.m.

Sheriff Austin said the woman has been identified as Cheryl Thompson, of Boothsville.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office or the 911 Center. Sheriff Austin described Thompson as wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans on or after March 26.

Sheriff Austin believes Thompson may have been walking toward Boothsville toward Route 73 around that time.

Authorities were searching to the woman’s car, a white 2008 Buick Lucerne with license plate number NZB547.

Sheriff Austin said Thompson’s car was found Tuesday morning at Walmart in White Hall.

Sheriff Austin said White Hall Police have joined the investigation after that discovery was made.

Authorities are continuing the investigate the death, including if foul play was involved.

