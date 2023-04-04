Police: Man leads police on multi-county motorcycle pursuit, charged

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after authorities say he led officers on a multi-county motorcycle pursuit without a helmet on.

Deputies say they were patrolling Benedum Dr. in Shinnston on Monday when they saw 27-year-old Samuel Tomlinson, of Shinnston, driving toward Taylor County on a motorcycle without a helmet on, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies turned on their siren to pull over Tominson, the report says he looked over his shoulder and quickly accelerated to 78 mph on Middletown Rd. in Taylor County.

Deptuties said Tomlinson passed two cars on a double line and nearly struck another car in the oncoming lane near an apartment complex before going around a sharp turn and into a grassy area along Middletown Rd.

Tomlinson allegedly laid the motorcycle in the grass but quickly picked it back up and got back on the road.

When another officer came around the turn, the report says Tomlinson laid the motorcycle down again, this time in a ditch, and was taken into custody.

Authorities said they took Tomlinson to the hospital for medical treatment before being processed and taken to jail.

Tomlinson has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

