Randolph County man cited for trying to bring loaded gun onto flight

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been cited after officials said he tried to bring a loaded gun onto a flight at a West Virginia airport.

According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration, officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped him from bringing a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber, at the security checkpoint on Monday.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon from the traveler, a resident of Bowden in Randolph County. Police also cited the man on a weapons charge.

“When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates. When dangerous items are presented in the screening checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the process for the passengers waiting behind the offender.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. 88% of those guns were loaded.

This is the fifth firearm caught at a checkpoint at Yeager Airport. Only six were caught in all of 2022.

