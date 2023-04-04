State and local officials celebrate signing of blighted property legislation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey joined state legislators and Parkersburg city officials on April 3 to celebrate the signing of SB 548.

McCuskey said the bill, which was signed by Gov. Justice on March 29, will improve the process of removing blighted properties from West Virginia communities.

“We have reorganized the way these bids happen so that our communities and our neighbors have first access to this property to make sure that it fits the values of where they are, and that the people who move in aren’t motivated simply by profit or criminal activity.”

The group assembled at 1117 33rd Street in Parkersburg, where a blighted house was recently torn down.Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce said the abandoned building had caused problems for the people living nearby.

“These folks were really a victim of circumstance, with an abandoned building, absentee ownership,” Joyce said. “But through the city and our processes and then with funding through the state of West Virginia, we were able to get this property remediated.”

Auditor McCuskey said SB 548 is building on legislation passed last year, SB 552.

Jointly, he said the bills have three primary goals: “One, take down bad buildings that hurt hard-paying tax payers property values. They’re dangerous, they’re havens for drug activity and vagrancy and fires. Two, it was to give our cities the ability to have the funding they need to tear these buildings down. And the last thing we endeavored to do was to get the bad actors out of this process.

McCuskey said the legislation makes it easier for people who intend to clean up dilapidated properties to purchase them, while making it harder for people with a history of buying and failing to care for properties to continue to do so.

He said SB 548 takes things a step further by preventing foreign actors from controlling property in the state of West Virginia.

“We have now banned people from the countries of China and from Saudi Arabia and from Russia from buying our farmland, our mineral interests, and pieces of property just like this.”

Wood County Delegate Bob Fehrenbacher, who represents the district of the recently removed house on 33rd St., highlighted the importance of removing blighted buildings from the community.

“Frankly, when somebody drives through and gets an impression of the neighborhoods and they see blighted properties, that’s not a positive impression.”

Fehrenbacher said passing bills like SB 548 is an important part of attracting new residents to the state.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.