Summer-like Tuesday, storms tomorrow night

A warm air mass, with some moisture, will lift into West Virginia today, leading to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s, well above average for April. Aside from an isolated shower in the afternoon that may form due to daytime heating, most of our region will stay dry. Overnight, temperatures only drop into the upper-50s to low-60s and skies will be partly cloudy. Then tomorrow afternoon, a lot more warm air and moisture will lift in from the south at 10-20 mph, as a cold front moves through the Midwest, allowing temperatures to reach the low-80s at the minimum. That’s close to record-breaking in some areas. Skies will also be mostly cloudy, with some peeks of sunshine. A few pop-up showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, may take place in the afternoon. However, most of the rain will come in tomorrow night into Thursday morning, as the cold front pushes through the Ohio River Valley and West Virginia. Some of them could produce heavy rain and even strong, gusty winds, which could cause problems. The threat is small, however, so the Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a Marginal Risk and no higher. Still, make sure to have a plan in place just in case. The rain will continue into Thursday morning, but by Thursday afternoon, any leftover rain is gone, as the front pushes east. Thereafter, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s heading into Friday and the weekend. It’s not until next Monday night that more rain showers are expected. In short, today and tomorrow will be warm, tomorrow night will be rainy, and the rest of the week will be mild and clear.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Southwest at 5-10 mph. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 63.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, in the afternoon. Best chance of thunderstorms will be in the late-evening and overnight hours, where a few may actually produce heavy rain and gusty winds. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 87.

Thursday: Rain throughout the morning and early-afternoon hours. Then our region dries out by the early-evening hours. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 68.

