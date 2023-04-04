Teen pleads guilty in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- On Tuesday, a juvenile pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl.

Chrishaun Coller, 16, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of wanton endangerment, according to Judge Aker’s office.

Juvenile arrested in teen’s murder

Da’nija Miller, 14, was found in August of 2021 by Kanawha County deputies with a gunshot wound after responding to a shots fired incident along Ryan Drive in Kanawha County.

Miller, who had just begun her freshman year at Capital High School, passed away after being transported to the hospital.

Da'nija L. Miller, 14, of Charleston, died Sunday after a shooting in the Rutledge area of Kanawha County, West Virginia. (WSAZ with permission of the family)

A sentencing date for Chrishaun Coller has been set for June 8.

